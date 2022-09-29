Burley Oaks Primary School in Langford Lane, Burley in Wharfedale, was given a rare “outstanding” rating by schools watchdog Ofsted, with inspectors praising pupils’ behaviour, and the “exciting” curriculum.

Headteacher Claire Lee told the YEP the school was “overjoyed” with the outcome, adding that she couldn’t be more proud of the “incredible” pupils.

The report, which was published this month, said: “This is an extraordinary school. It is filled with happy children who eagerly embrace the many opportunities that leaders have skilfully developed.

Anna Greenwood, Deputy Head, and Claire Lee, Headteacher, looking on as pupils celebrates their success. (Pic: James Hardisty)

“The rich and ambitious curriculum ensures that pupils’ emotional well-being is developed exceptionally well alongside their excellent academic achievement.

“Leaders have ensured that all pupils access a wealth of opportunities, such as visitors, trips, viewing artefacts and much more. All of these are carefully chosen to bring learning to life and to develop pupils’ wider understanding of the world around them.”

It added that music was “cleverly used” across the school to “ignite a passion for this subject, as well as to enhance wider learning”.

“Pupils behave exceptionally well in lessons and around school,” it stated. “They listen attentively to their teachers and are highly focused on their learning. This includes in the early years, where children know the importance of rules and routines and learn how to concentrate.”

Drum teacher Nathan Haywood, celebrates the success with pupils. (Pic: James Hardisty)

Inspectors reserved praise for the confidence-boosting school council and well-being ambassador roles, adding that pupils also undertake work to support the community, including regular contact with a local care home.

“Leaders have designed an impressive curriculum that is ambitious and exciting for pupils,” it added. “Subject leaders have clearly identified the important knowledge that they want pupils to know and remember. This includes in the early years.

“Leaders and staff have an absolute focus on developing a love of reading, right from when children join the school. Those pupils who need additional help benefit from effective support. As a result, all pupils quickly learn to read.

“Teachers skilfully use rich and diverse texts in all subjects, including the wider personal, social and health education (PSHE) curriculum. This broadens and deepens pupils’ academic knowledge as well as their understanding of what it means to be a good citizen. Pupils talk with enthusiasm about what they are reading.”

The report said the school’s safeguarding measures were also top notch, adding: “Staff know the risks that pupils face and the signs that suggest a pupil may be at risk of harm.

“Leaders take swift action, which is carefully documented, to help keep pupils safe.

"Pupils are taught what they can do to keep themselves safe, including when online. Pupils are confident to report any concerns they have and know that all staff would act quickly to help them.”

The school’s headteacher Claire Lee said: “We are simply overjoyed with the report and judgement – it is a credit to every child and stakeholder.

“We have a team who put children first and care passionately about nurturing them.