A pub in Pudsey is set to be demolished, as plans are in place for the long-standing Oddfellows Public House on Richardshaw Lane.

Verma Developments Ltd has submitted a determination application to Leeds City Council outlining its intention to knock down the building, which it described as "dangerous", along with its surrounding outbuildings.

The proposal would see Oddfellows Hall, a now-closed pub which dates back to 1916, levelled to the ground.

Plans have been submitted to demolish Oddfellows Hall in Pudsey. | Google

Plans include the removal of the adjacent boundary wall, clearing of the floor slab, and excavation of the foundations.

If plans are approved, demolition is scheduled to begin on 1 July using a high-reach excavator, and could take up to four weeks to complete.

Oddfellows Hall has stood empty for some time, with safety concerns prompting the push for its removal.