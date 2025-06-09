Oddfellows Hall, Pudsey: 'Dangerous' former pub earmarked for demolition

A pub in Pudsey is set to be demolished, as plans are in place for the long-standing Oddfellows Public House on Richardshaw Lane.

Verma Developments Ltd has submitted a determination application to Leeds City Council outlining its intention to knock down the building, which it described as "dangerous", along with its surrounding outbuildings.

The proposal would see Oddfellows Hall, a now-closed pub which dates back to 1916, levelled to the ground.

Plans have been submitted to demolish Oddfellows Hall in Pudsey.
Plans have been submitted to demolish Oddfellows Hall in Pudsey. | Google

Plans include the removal of the adjacent boundary wall, clearing of the floor slab, and excavation of the foundations.

If plans are approved, demolition is scheduled to begin on 1 July using a high-reach excavator, and could take up to four weeks to complete.

Oddfellows Hall has stood empty for some time, with safety concerns prompting the push for its removal.

