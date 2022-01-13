At the time of the party, police forces around the country were being instructed by the Government to take action over any breaches of the various Covid-19 restrictions in place. Picture: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / PA Wire.

Rachel Reeves MP for Leeds West has been leading calls on social media.

Following the revelations in yesterday's (Wednesday) Prime Minister's Questions Ms Reeves hit out hard on Twitter tweeting:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Prime Minister's lies and denials have been exposed. He is not fit to lead. If he had even a shred of integrity, he would do the right thing - and resign."

These views were echoed by fellow Leeds MP Fabian Hamilton who in a statement provided to the YEP accused the Prime Minister of a clear breach of code.

“Boris Johnson admitted he attended this party. He’s breached the Ministerial Code and almost certainly broken the law." Mr Hamilton said "In the interests of democratic standards and the rule of law, he must resign. Instead, Boris Johnson is hiding behind an internal investigation."

Mr Hamilton further criticised the Prime Minister's use of privilege as regular citizens suffered unimaginable grief.

"Much of the British public suffered unimaginable loneliness, hurt and grief during this period of the pandemic. While this suffering and pain continued, Boris Johnson had a boozy party in his garden." he said.

"Our heroic key workers who continued in their roles to keep our country going in the face of the health risk posed by the virus didn’t get to enjoy this kind of privilege. It is a shameful moment in British political history.”

Much of the outrage centres around a May 20, 2020 party in Downing Street garden, which the Prime Minister insists he believed was a work meeting despite an invitation email advising staffers to "bring your own booze."

At the time of the party, police forces around the country were being instructed by the Government to take action over any breaches of the various Covid-19 restrictions in place.

West Yorkshire Police data shows 86 offences were recorded in Leeds in the same month as the Downing Street party, with six of those relating to gatherings that broke the rules.

Each of the offences was recorded under the Coronavirus Act 2020 or the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 and resulted in a charge, caution, penalty notice for disorder (PND) or community resolution.

Five PNDs were issued for contravening the regulation not to participate in a gathering in public of more than two people, while one charge or summons was issued for participating in a gathering in public of more than two people in England during the coronavirus emergency period.

None were issued by police in Leeds during that month for gatherings held in private dwellings.

The Prime Minister is yet to comment beyond his PMQs statement with many in his own party, including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, calling for his resignation.