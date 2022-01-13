Paul Bickerdyke "controlled every aspect" of the victim's life during the course of their relationship.

Bickerdyke was arrested in July last year and remanded in custody after sending threatening text messages to the victim's sister warning her not attend a pregnancy scan with his estranged partner.

Leeds Crown Court heard Bickerdyke became controlling towards the victim soon after they began a relationship.

Leeds Crown Court

The 19-year-old was also violent towards her.

He was arrested in February last year after headbutting her and damaging her mobile phone.

The defendant then ignored the terms of his bail conditions and continued to contact the victim on a regular basis.

The court heard Bickerdyke demanded to know what she was wearing, what she was doing and even what she was eating.

When she discovered that she was pregnant she chose to go to her scan with a family member rather than with Bickerdyke.

The defendant then sent the threatening messages to her sister warning her not to go to the scan.

Bickerdyke, of Rogill Green, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour, sending a malicious communication, common assault and criminal damage.

He has a previous conviction for a domestic violence offence against his mum.

The defendant appeared before the court via a video link from custody.

Robin Frieze, mitigating, said Bickerdyke had spent five and a half months on remand

Mr Frieze said: "He is bitterly ashamed of how he treated her."

The barrister said his client had been assessed by the probation service as immature.

He added: "He has also expressed realistic insight into the fact that he has got a lot of problems controlling his emotions, temper and attitude.

"He understands that the relationship is over.

"He loved her but failed to show it at the time."

Bickerdyke was given a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Batiste said: "Your control became more and more invasive.

"You were checking on every aspect of her life.

"The only reason you weren't able to attend the scan is entirely your own fault.

"Frankly, you richly deserve another custodial sentence.