The council’s licensing sub-committee heard that the store is close to a hotspot for alcohol-related problems and pub crawl the Otley Run.

Nisa, near North Lane and Otley Road, applied to serve alcohol until 3am, late-night refreshment until 5am and for the premises to be allowed to open 24 hours a day.

The committee heard concerns that drinkers would use the shop as a pit-stop to buy more alcohol while waiting to enter their next Otley Run pub.

Ash Road, in Headingley, Leeds, where the Nisa application had been made for. Picture: Google.

Late-night parties at nearby student houses and street drinking were also among the concerns of objectors, including the council and ward councillors.

Eleven letters of objection to the proposed licence variation were received.

Police licensing officer Sarah Blenkhorn said: “Allowing this store to serve alcohol later only stands to make things worse than they already are.”

Nisa’s premises licence holder Everyday Stores Ltd, which made the application, was not represented at the hearing on Tuesday.

Police said in their objection that during 2022/23, they received about 16 calls which mentioned the premises specifically.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Whilst it is accepted that many of the incidents have occurred outside the premises it does show that the area directly around the shop has its share of crime and disorder.