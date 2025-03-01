A fast food takeaway in Leeds could lose its licence to operate after being accused of employing illegal workers.

Mr T’s, on Burley Road, Woodhouse, faces a review of its premises licence following an enforcement visit by immigration officers.

The Home Office alleged that four staff members did not have permission to work there.

Mr T’s, on Burley Road, Woodhouse, faces a review of its premises licence. | Google

Leeds City councillors will discuss the future of the premises at a licensing sub-committee hearing on Tuesday, March 11.

A Home Office report said the takeaway was given a financial penalty following the visit on September 13 last year after intelligence was received.

It said: “Immigration officers encountered eight individuals working within the premises, of which four were identified as working illegally.

“A civil penalty of £90,000 has been issued on December 13, 2024.”

The council has been asked to revoke the licence for Mr T’s, which is operated by TMR Leeds Ltd.

The current premises licence allows the serving of late night refreshment until 3.30am every day.

The Home Office report said adding conditions to the licence or suspending it would not be sufficient.

It said: “This business has clearly failed to meet the prevention of crime and disorder objective.

“Immigration Enforcement asks that the premises licence is revoked.”