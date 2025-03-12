A Leeds takeaway has kept its licence to operate after agreeing to measures to prevent illegal workers being employed.

MrT’s, on Burley Road in Woodhouse, faced a review of its premises licence after an enforcement visit by immigration officials last September.

The Home Office alleged that four staff members did not have permission to work there and asked Leeds City Council to revoke the licence.

Mr T’s, on Burley Road, Woodhouse, has kept its licence to operate. | Google

A licensing hearing was told the Mr T’s branch, operated by TMR Leeds Ltd, was handed a £90,000 civil penalty.

A licensing sub-committee agreed to allow the takeaway to keep trading after conditions on the licence were agreed.

They included ID checks on staff members, a digital HR system and checks on visas and right-to-work documents.

A report to Tuesday’s hearing, submitted by Chris Rees-Gay, representing Mr T’s, said: “Although serious, this was a one-off incident.”

The report said right-to-work training had been undertaken with an independent trainer.

Further Home Office checks on Mr T’s branches in Halifax and Manchester were carried in October and December.

The report said: “There were no issues flagged at either premises.”

Mr Rees-Gay said Mr T’s staff faced losing their jobs if the premises licence was revoked.

He also pointed out that the civil penalty had been paid swiftly and that the fine only applied to two, not four, individuals.

His report said: “All staff across the estate have been checked to ensure they have a right to work.

“One member of staff is now in charge of all right-to-work checks.

“There will be job losses if the licence is revoked.”

Councillors agreed to modify the existing premises licence at the hearing at Leeds Civic Hall.