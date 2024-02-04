Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Network Rail has warned that disruption is expected from February 19 to 23, with services between Leeds, Dewsbury and Huddersfield impacted.

It comes as upgrades are being carried out that the company says will enable faster and more reliable travel across the Pennines.

In Morley, track drainage and platform work will be carried out, whilst in Dewsbury engineers will be working on replacing telecommunications networks.

Jonathan Hepton, Sponsor on the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “The TRU team will be working around the clock to carry out these essential works, as we focus on upgrades on the railway at Morley and other locations in the Batley and Dewsbury areas.

“We’d like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding as these upgrades are delivered and would like to remind them to check before they travel.”

Train services will be re-routed and will not call at all stations. TransPennine Express and Northern will keep passengers on the move via diversionary routes and rail replacement buses.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director at TransPennine Express, said: “The work around Morley and Dewsbury is essential for the delivery of more reliable services for our customers, as well as the delivery of the upgraded Morley station.