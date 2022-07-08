Morley MP Andrea Jenkyns handed Government minister role by Boris Johnson

It follows the Prime Minister's announcement this week that he was eventually standing down, following months of scandals.

Ms Jenkyns is now parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education, working under new education secretary James Cleverley.

Andrea Jenkyns is now a Government minister.

The appointment comes the day after Ms Jenkyns was filmed shouting at members of the public, following Boris Johnson's resignation speech.

As she walked past a crowd that had gathered outside the Downing Street gates, she was caught on camera appearing to shout "those who laugh last, laugh the loudest, wait and see".

Ms Jenkyns has been MP for the Morley and Outwood constituency since the 2015 general election, when she famously won the seat from shadow education secretary Ed Balls.