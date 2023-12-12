Plans to build a new student housing development within the Merrion Centre have been unveiled.

A planning application has been submitted to introduce residential accommodation to the Leeds shopping centre for the first time in its 59-year history.

If the plans are approved, two new buildings would house 1,110 student bedrooms with a range of amenities. This includes residents’ lounges, co-working spaces, meeting spaces, a cinema, gym and karaoke room, and 191 secure cycle spaces and external terraces.

The development would involve the conversion of the 13-storey Wade House, a 1960s office building which has been largely vacant since May 2021. This sits adjacent to a new 35-storey tower, on the site of 100MC, which was previously consented as a new build office scheme.

The application has been submitted by property investor and developer Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), which owns the Merrion Centre.

TCS said it hoped the buildings would transform the 1million sq ft mixed-used centre and address demand for student accommodation in the area.

Research commissioned by Cushman & Wakefield, in support of the application, found Leeds has a current ‘student to bed’ ratio of 2.13 to 1, with more than 26,000 students lacking access to purpose-built bed spaces.

Edward Ziff, chairman and chief executive of TCS, said: “We have identified significant untapped potential within our Merrion estate, strategically positioning it for future growth.

"We are delighted to submit this crucial planning application which signifies the commencement of our upcoming strategy for the Merrion Centre.

“The surrounding location and demographic has continued to evolve over previous decades, more recently with the First Direct Arena and numerous student and residential developments.

“These changes are set to continue with further developments coming forward including the proposed Convention Centre on Merrion Way.

