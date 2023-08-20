Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Leeds Merrion Centre shops you (probably) visited during the 1990s

These photos are sure to evoke wonderful memories for a generation of bargain-hunters who visited the Merrion Centre in the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

The gallery brings into focus all aspects of life at the Centre during the decade from shops and supermarkets to nightclubs to escalators. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Ritzy nightclub in the background. Wade House can be seen on the left.

1. Merrion Centre in the 1990s

Ritzy nightclub in the background. Wade House can be seen on the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
There is a glass case with an automaton with a clock on the top. Escalators lead up to the first floor and more shops. Many plants are visible in this view. There is a woman and a dog in the foreground.

2. Merrion Centre in the 1990s

There is a glass case with an automaton with a clock on the top. Escalators lead up to the first floor and more shops. Many plants are visible in this view. There is a woman and a dog in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Book Depot shop to left, Instep Sports, sports shop to right. Many people are visible coming in and out of the precinct.

3. Merrion Centre in the 1990s

Book Depot shop to left, Instep Sports, sports shop to right. Many people are visible coming in and out of the precinct. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The entrance to Morrisons supermarket in September 1999.

4. Merrion Centre in the 1990s

The entrance to Morrisons supermarket in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Merrion CentreThe Secret Library LeedsLeeds