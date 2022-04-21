Local elections Leeds 2022: Every local election candidate standing in May

There are just a couple of weeks before the local elections take place on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Leeds has 99 council seats - there are 33 wards who all have three councillors.

In the upcoming elections one seat from each ward is up for grabs.

Below is a list of every candidate, the party they represent and the ward in which they are standing.

Adel and Wharfedale Ward : Barry John Anderson - The Conservative Party, Chris Bridges - Labour Party, Fiona Sarah Heather Love - Green Party, Corey Robinson - Yorkshire Party, Mark John Twitchett - Liberal Democrats.

Alwoodley Ward: Dan Cohen- The Conservative Party, Howard Graham Dews - Yorkshire Party, Alaric Timothy Peter Hall - Green Party, Louise Mary Jennings - Women’s Equality Party, Lucy Kathleen Nuttgens - Labour Party, Roderic Parker - Liberal Democrats.

Ardsley and Robin Hood Ward: Marcus Scott Cain - Green Party, Andrew Alexander Martin - Social Democratic Party, Karen Renshaw -Labour and Co-operative Party, Alan Jean-Luke Shires - The Conservative Party, Benjamin Lloyd Ward - Liberal Democrats.

Armley Ward : Florian Hynam - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Tamas Kovacs - The Conservative Party, Mark Terence Rollinson - Green Party, Alice Ellen Schofield Smart - Labour Party, Dan Walker - Liberal Democrats.

Beeston and Holbeck Ward: Peter Richard Andrews - Liberal Democrats, Natalia Armitage - The Conservative Party, Annie Maloney - Labour Party, Nigel Perry - Social Democratic Party, Mariana Polucciu - Green Party, Emily Louise Reaney - Northern Independence Party - Nationalise Energy Companies.

Bramley and Stanningley Ward: Elizabeth Ann Bee - Liberal Democrats, Adam Daniel Cook - The Conservative Party, Kevin Mark Ritchie - Labour Party, Daniel Paul Whetstone - Social Democratic Party, Keith Duncan Whittaker - Green Party.

Burmantofts and Richmond Hill Ward: Brian Patrick Berry - The Conservative Party, Luke Anthony Farley - Labour Party, David Ewan Hollingsworth - Liberal Democrats, Geoff Holoran - Independent, Richard Miles Wilson - Green Party.

Calverley and Farsley Ward: Andrew Carter - The Conservative Party, Ian George Dowling - Liberal Democrats, Ellen Jean Graham - Green Party, Robert Andrew Lees - Yorkshire Party, Justin Thomas - Social Democratic Party, Craig Lee Timmins - Labour and Co-operative Party.

Chapel Allerton Ward: Shazar Ahad - The Conservative Party, Mike Davies - Alliance for Green Socialism, James Alleyne Cuthbert Marshall - Liberal Democrats, Eileen Taylor - Labour Party, Bobak Walker - Green Party.

Cross Gates and Whinmoor Ward: Pauleen Margaret Grahame - Labour Party, Martin Francis Hemingway - The Conservative Party, Benjamin Wood - Liberal Democrats.

Farnley and Wortley Ward: Peter Edward Allison - The Conservative Party, Ann Blackburn - Green Party, Mark James Sewards - Labour Party.

Garforth and Swillington Ward: Stephen Paul Beer - Green Party, Mark David Dobson - Garforth and Swillington Independents Party, Jake Knox - Liberal Party, David Patrick Nagle - Labour Party, Peter Jeremy Young - The Conservative Party.

Gipton and Harehills Ward: Mothin Ali - Green Party, Salma Arif - Labour Party, Tanis Izabelle Belsham-Wray - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Aqila Choudhry - Liberal Democrats, Robert David Winston Harris - The Conservative Party.

Guiseley and Rawdon Ward: Bob Buxton - Yorkshire Party, Richard James Firth - Green Party, Pete Gable - The Conservative Party, Stuart Mcleod - Liberal Democrats, Eleanor Frances - Labour and Co-Operative Party.

Harewood Ward: Dan Cook - Liberal Democrats, Claire Anna Evans - Green Party, Michael Thomas Millar - Labour Party, Matthew James Robinson - The Conservative Party.

Headingley and Hyde Park : Brandon John Ashford - Liberal Democrats, Anthony Joseph Eilo Bracuti - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Tim Goodall - Green Party, Anthony Joseph Greaux - Independent, Jonathan David Pryor - Labour Party, Steven Malcolm Rowley - The Conservative Party.

Horsforth Ward: Emmie Bromley - Labour Party, Julia Dawn Collins - Local Conservatives, Ian Cowling - Yorkshire Party, Simon Mark Dowling - Liberal Democrats, John Garvani - Labour Party, Becky Heaviside - Liberal Democrats, Gideon Matthew William - Green Party, Ian William Shaw - Green Party, Tracy Kathryn Stones - Local Conservatives.

Hunslet and Riverside Ward: Samson Robert Adeyemi - The Conservative Party, Ed Carlisle - Green Party, Nick Cottle - Freedom Alliance - Truth Equality and Health, Thomas Peter Foster - Social Democratic Party, Elizabeth Anne Nash - Labour Party, Benedict Turner-Chastney - Liberal Democrats.

Killingbeck and Seacroft Ward: David Alan Anthony - Green Party, Iain Alaistair Dalton - Trade Unionist and Socialist, Suzanna Mary Harbourne - Freedom Alliance. Truth, Equality and Health, John Otley - Liberal Democrats, Cormac John Trigg - The Conservative Party

John William Tudor - Labour Party.

Kippax and Methley Ward: Christine Mavis Golton - Liberal Democrats, Keith Edward Hale - Green Party, Mary Elizabeth Harland - Labour Party, Connor Joseph Paul Mulhall - The Conservative Party.

Kirkstall Ward: Adam James Belcher - Liberal Democrats, Hannah Louise Bithell - Labour Party, Reiss Lewis Capitano - The Conservative Party, Victoria Helen Smith - The Green Party.

Little London and Woodhouse: Kayleigh Brookes - Labour Party, Talia Ellis - Green Party, Michael James - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Owen Scott Rutherford - The Conservative Party, Francois Vancauwenbergh - Liberal Democrats.

Middelton Park Ward: Taiwo Funmilayo Adeyemi - The Conservative Party, Jude Patrick Arbuckle - Liberal Democrats, Kay-Lee Anne Asquith - Green Party, Peter Chambers - Labour Party, Wayne Alan Dixon - Social Democratic Party.

Moortown Ward: Mahalia Hema France-Mir - Labour Party, Rachel Elizabeth Hartshorne - Green Party, Rob Speed - The Conservative Party, George Sykes - Liberal Democrats.

Morley North Ward: Patrick Gerard Davey - Labour Party, Aisling Margaret Dolan - Green Party, Bob Gettings - Morley Borough Independents, Lidia Smith - The Conservative Party, James Michael Spencer - Liberal Democrats.

Morley South Ward : Chris Bell - Green Party, Bailey Jacob Statton Bradley - Labour Party, Penny Goodman - Liberal Democrats, Oliver Scott Newton - Morley Borough Independents, Lalit Raghunath Suryawanshi - The Conservative Party.

Otley and Yeadon Ward : Mick Bradley - Green Party, Claire Jane Buxton - Yorkshire Party, Colin Andrew Campbell - Liberal Democrats, Steve Clapcote -Labour and Co-Operative Party, Lee Anthony Farmer - The Conservative Party.

Pudsey Ward: Ryan Holroydcase - Labour Party, Robert Hugh Jacques - Liberal Democrats, Simon Anthony Seary - The Conservative Party, Suzanne Elizabeth Ward - Green Party.

Rotherwell Ward: Ali Aliremzioglu - Green Party, Joe Boycott - The Conservative Party, Karen Bruce - Labour Party, Stewart Golton - Liberal Democrats, Sean Francis McDonald - Yorkshire Party.

Roundhay Ward: Jordan Daniel Bowden - Labour Party, Malcolm Scott Christie - Alliance for Green Socialism, Elayna Beverley Cohen - The Conservative Party, Paul Charles Ellis - Green Party, Jon Hannah - Liberal Democrats, Zara Hussain - Labour Party, Spencer Elliott - The Conservative Party.

Temple Newsam Ward: Shahab Adris - Green Party, Debra Ann Coupar - Labour Party, Jonathan Charles Firth - The Conservative Party, Keith Cecil Norman - Liberal Democrats.

Weetwood Ward: Angelo Basu - The Conservative Party, Christopher Mark Foren - Green Party, Sharon Margaret Slinger - Liberal Democrats, Rob Walker - Social Democratic Party, Izaak William Wilson - Labour and Co-Operative Party.