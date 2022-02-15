Live updates as Extinction Rebellion hold mock funeral in Leeds city centre
Extinction Rebellion campaigners are staging a mock funeral in Leeds city centre today as they protest against Leeds Bradford Airport expansion plans.
The event is also being held in opposition to the Government' s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which critics say will limit the right to protest. Scroll down to read our live blog and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 15:26
Anger over government bill
While environmental concerns relating to the proposed Leeds Bradford Airport expansion were the main driving force behind the protest earlier today, campaigners also wanted to mark their opposition to the Government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
The Bill has been the focus of a number of protests in Leeds, including this one last month:
"If you want fundamental democracy you need protests" say Kill the Bill campaigners in Leeds
Hundreds of people gathered in Leeds to mark a national day of action to 'Kill the Bill'.
Hymns sung as mock funeral is held
The protestors also sang hymns on the steps of Leeds City Museum as part of the mock funeral for the city’s carbon budget and the right to protest.
‘This is a turning moment for all of us'
Professor Paul Chatterton, who works at the university of Leeds, delivered the ‘eulogy’.
He said: “The expansion is another nail in the coffin of this carbon budget.
“We must do everything we can to ensure Leeds council gives no future to expansion at LBA. This is a turning moment for all of us.
“We are growing momentum in gradually changing this city.
“This is not just a funeral procession. Out of death comes hope.
“We need to take that hope for a better future for this city.”
Eulogy to city’s carbon budget is delivered
After a stop outside Leeds Art Gallery, the protestors have marched on towards Millennium Square where they stopped on the steps of Leeds City Museum. A eulogy to the Leeds carbon budget is being delivered there.
Around 50 people taking part in the protest have marched to the town hall where huge red banners saying ‘RIP Leeds carbon budget have been unfurled on the steps.
Protestors to head to town hall
In a change of plans, the protestors say they will now be staging the mock funeral on the steps of Leeds Town Hall. They’re planning to march along the Headrow from the magistrates’ court to the town hall shortly.
Once there, they plan to unfurl red banners to represent what they say is blood on the council’s hands after it signed off the Leeds Bradford Airport expansion plans that are now due to be the subject of a government inquiry.
Live video from the protest
Protestors start to gather
Our reporter Daniel Sheridan at Leeds Magistrates’ Court where Extinction Rebellion protestors are staging a mock funeral for Leeds' carbon budget and the right to protest.
What’s happening with the Leeds Bradford Airport plans?
The plans for Leeds Bradford Airport have been the source of intense debate, with supporters saying it will provide a valuable boost the local economy and opponents pointing to the environmental cost of more people flying from there in the future.
In March 2021, Leeds City Council gave approval to the £150m scheme that would see the existing terminal demolished and replaced - but campaigners, as well as both Labour and Tory MPs, supported calls for a public inquiry.
The Government announced last month that a public inquiry will be held into the application.
Here’s how campaigners reacted to the news:
Leeds Bradford Airport: Campaigners welcome public inquiry over £150m new terminal plan
A public inquiry is set to be held into the decision to allow the rebuild of Leeds Bradford Airport, in what is seen as a major victory for campaigners against the site’s proposed expansion.
And what the airport had to say:
Leeds Bradford Airport 'disappointed' over public inquiry into £150m rebuild plans
Leeds Bradford Airport has said it is “disappointed” at the Government’s decision to hold a public inquiry into the approval of its proposed £150m rebuild.
Mock funeral protest due to be held
Extinction Rebellion are to protest in Leeds city centre this lunchtime. Here’s what it is all about:
Extinction Rebellion to hold mock funeral outside Leeds Magistrates in Leeds Bradford Airport expansion protest
Extinction Rebellion are to protest against the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport and the Policing Bill, outside Leeds Magistrates Court this lunchtime.