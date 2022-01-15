Organisers say it is ironic that they had organised a protest to protest about protesting but it was the last chance before the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, is set to debated again in the House of Lords on Monday.

It would allow a crack-down on peaceful protests deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms, and also introduce more stop and search powers.

There were around 50 planned protests taking place across the country today (Saturday) and campaigners took to Leeds city centre to make their voices heard.

Several groups and organisations, such as Rainbow Junktion, Sisters Uncut Leeds, No Borders Leeds, Anarchist Communist Group, and individuals filled Briggate with music, singing, chanting, whistles, pots and pans and speeches.

Just before she opened the protest, campaigner Emily Carrigan told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "Whether you or agree or not, and people have protests I don't agree with, but they should have a protest, especially when we are talking about peaceful protests. Standing on the street telling people something important should be a fundamental part of democracy."

She added that part of the role of protests was to raise awareness and give a voice for people that can't speak out.

Protests from the past were cited as an important reason for allowing them as they bring about change.

"Historically protests have brought us our human rights, from the Suffragettes and voting, the poll tax was stopped because of protests and Black Lives Matter has kept bringing attention to consitutional and societal racism in the country. If you want fundamental democracy you need protests.

"Everyone is worried about their individual things and families that is why it is important to have moments of solidarity and coalition."

After a series of speeches and rallying calls, the ream of protesters marched up Briggate vowing that regardless of the outcome of the Bill - they would carry on speaking up and speaking out.

Katie Jones, 47, had travelled from Bradford dressed as a Suffragette for the occasion. She said: "I have been involved in different protests over the years. It is a really important way of getting together with like-minded people to make positive change. I am dressed as a Suffragette because I am mindful of sacrifices that people made in history to make social change for the better."

One of the younger protesters was aged just ten and part of a family of three generations who have protested over the decades.

Ted, said: "I have never been to an actual protest like this but it is a good experience and it shows you need to say what you need to say and the government say what they need to say."

His aunt, Helen, who just gave her first name as she is sometimes targeted due to her campaigning added: "We are a family of activists and it started with my mum taking us to CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) rallies. I have marched for LBGT and Pride. As a privileged white woman I am able to eloquently come and speak and engage and speaking for a minority that are not able to.

"Our children need to be able to have that voice. They can't vote but they can come and speak out on what is important to them. This is making them fearful to do it and not allowing the most marginalised voices. If they are not being heard we need to stand on a street corner and say 'hear me, listen to me, what I have to say is important'."

