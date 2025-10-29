A key meeting addressing traffic issues around the redevelopment of Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium is set to be held tomorrow.

Leeds City Council’s Plans Panel will consider a report from the Chief Planning Officer tomorrow (Thursday) and and traffic matters highlighted by the club, highways officers and other external bodies including National Highways and Active Travel England.

Leeds United is applying for full planning permission to redevelop the West Stand and outline permission for the North Stand, with proposed works aiming to take the stadium capacity to 53,000.

The 74-page position statement notes that transport was identified as the primary concern with the proposals back in July when the chief planning officer updated council members on the public consultation following their pre-application presentation to the City Plans Panel.

It continues to say that despite “extensive pre-application engagement” the transport impact and management measures remain an outstanding matter to resolve, with certain issues requiring more detailed assessment.

The report says: "This reflects the complexity and dynamic cross-disciplinary nature of the proposals and involves partnership working with both regional and national stakeholder engagement, a rolling data-drive approach and significant levels of modelling, assessment and reporting. Officers and the applicant’s specialist staff continue to thoroughly test and review the proposals at the time of this report."

The report says that the council and other stakeholders, with the support of Leeds United, have proposed “major changes” to matchday operations to make fixtures safer and bring less disruption and congestion for transport in and around the stadium and local residential areas.

The report also notes the necessary involvement of transport authorities as well as the club’s need for clarity around timescales and work that has to be planned around supporters attending matches.

Active Travel England are said to have issued a “holding objection” in July, requesting further information, with key concerns around what they believe to be 'insufficient' targets in the plans for reducing car use and “inadequate” cycle parking.

National Highways have advised that the application should not be approved until certain matters have been 'satisfactorily addressed' by Leeds United. Among the issues listed are a demonstration of how travel demand will be reduced, a commitment to deliver sustainable transport measures prior to Phase 1 opening and early engagement with transport operators to ensure capacity improvements are in place before demand grows. The report notes that further engagement has taken place between National Highways, planning officers and Leeds United and that it is “envisaged” that a technical solution will be found to resolve outstanding matters.

In a section for council ward members' comments, Coun Andrew Scopes insists he wants the club to be successful but says their travel plan must be “believable” and he put on record his concerns over the impact of parking on match days and event days.

The MP for the constituency Alex Sobel has spoken in favour of the proposals and urged the planning committee to approve the “pivotal development”.

He writes: "This is not just a project about increasing stadium capacity, it’s a catalyst for wider regeneration.”

The report concludes that Leeds United's proposal is a “unique opportunity to improve what may be regarded as an iconic sporting venue that would be beneficial not only the club, but it’s supporters, the residents in the Beeston, Holbeck and Wortley areas, visitors to Leeds, local community groups, the residents of Leeds and other key stakeholders”.

It also reiterates that the transport and access matters still need to be fully resolved and the adverse impact on local residents is acknowledged.

It finishes: "Members are therefore requested to note the positive progress that has been made on the proposals to date, make comments on the various subject topics if they so wish, including any further comments or concerns relating to the transport related matters, and whilst doing so, to note the wider planning policy context that is relevant in this instance and having regard to this unique opportunity to make a positive contribution to the legacy of the city, the region and Leeds United Football Club and its associated supporters and stakeholders."

The meeting of the Plans Panel will be held at 1.30pm tomorrow (Thursday).