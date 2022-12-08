Parents of children who attend Brigshaw High School have said the school’s toilets are now only able to be used outside of lesson times, unless a “warden” accompanies the pupil and “stands outside the cubicle”.

It follows claims from parents last month about unreasonably harsh uniform checks and “a ban on singing”.

The school hit back at the fresh claims, saying the rules have been in place for many years and that there was a history of “poor behaviour” by pupils using toilets outside break times.

Brigshaw High School

It added there was no rule in place where adults stand outside toilets waiting for pupils.

A concerned parent, who did not want to be named, said: “The toilets are mixed sex and can get busy during break and lunch times.

“The pupils don't always feel comfortable going during busy times with pupils of the opposite sex in the next cubicle.

“Teenage girls on their periods want privacy during this time.”

The parent added children who “have urgency to wee or weak bladders” now need medical letters to obtain special passes to leave lessons, and even then must wait for their class teacher to call for a warden to take them – which can take “15-20 minutes”.

They added: “Wardens walk a child to [the] toilet, stands outside cubicle [and] escorts child back to class.

“Children who have SEN needs become dysregulated needing to leave classroom settings are also subject to the same warden system this can be a lengthy process. Ultimately [it] causes more distress on already vulnerable children who have special needs."

Another parent told us their son was referred to isolation for going to the toilet during lessons without a warden, even though he has a toilet pass for medical reasons.

A spokesperson for Brigshaw High School said: “Our rules about the use of toilets during lesson times have not changed, and have been in place for many years.

"Students have always been encouraged to use the toilet facilities during break and lunch times to maximise learning time in lessons. We appreciate that sometimes students may need to use the toilet during a lesson or that they may have underlying medical conditions and they are, of course, allowed to do so.

“We work hard to create a calm and respectful school environment, and as there have been examples of poor behaviour by some students using the toilets outside of break and lunchtimes, they are accompanied to use the facilities at these times. It is entirely incorrect to say that adults stand outside toilet doors.

“We also have a long-track record of providing the very best support to students with SEND and do not recognise this portrayal.”

It follows claims from angry parents last month that the school was using “airport security-style” checks on uniforms on the way into school, and that singing in the school building had been banned by leaders.