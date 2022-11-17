Two concerned mums got in touch with the Yorkshire Evening Post, claiming Brigshaw High School, has ruled that children should not be allowed to sing between lessons.

One of the mums added that the school, in Kippax, was now carrying out “airport security-style” uniform checks on pupils every week.

While the school did not comment on the claims it had banned singing, it said it had “high standards in different areas of school life”.

Parents at Brigshaw High School are upset at the new rules.

The mum of a boy who goes to the school, who did not want to be named, said: "Some students have been in the corridors doing football chants, which have been quite offensive and have caused arguments, so they have banned singing.

"It reminds me of the plot of Footloose where they ban dancing.

"I get if my son is walking down the corridor singing Eminem, Biggie or Tupac on the top of his voice, but my son was sent to the ‘reflection room’ for singing Taylor Swift to himself during lunchtime.

“I don’t know what they do during music lessons – do they sit in silence and stare at the walls?"

Another mum, whose girl attends Brigshaw, said: “As parents, we understand that you should put a stop to any offensive language and offensive songs.

"But for a lot of children who have anxiety or learning difficulties, singing is a way of expressing themselves and feeling comfortable.

"Everybody does it – if you are busy doing something, you just start humming away. But they have to walk in silence.”

The mum of the boy added that “airport security-style blockades” have been placed near the entrances to the school, where students have their uniforms checked by members of staff.

“They have rules like ‘no nail varnish, no jewellery, no facial piercings’ – they are all for a reason,” she said. “I am not some anarchist rogue parent who says ‘abolish all rules, let kids run amok’.

"But it seems like things are going a little bit crazy at the moment, and we are slightly worried.”

A spokesperson for Brigshaw High School said: "We’re proud of the relationships we have with children and families, as well as the standards we set and maintain in our schools. We know we’ll only achieve our vision through a focus on high standards in different areas of school life.

“We have high standards of uniform that reflect our high expectations of, and aspirations for, our students. To support this, all students are greeted by staff in the morning and lent or given any uniform items they are missing. We also give out many items of uniform to families who may be struggling financially. This has been communicated with parents in multiple letters and with offers of support for those struggling with uniform.

“Our morning meet and greet and uniform check ensures a calmer entrance to the school building, and a positive start to the day with each student greeted warmly by several members of staff on their way in. Feedback from parents has been positive.”