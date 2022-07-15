The demonstration, which has been organised by refugee charity Care4Calais, will take place on City Square on Saturday.

Last week, Downing Street confirmed the Home Office agreement with Rwanda remained despite Boris Johnson’s resignation and suggested the first deportation flight could be made before a legal challenge against the policy is heard on July 19.

Following the challenge by Care4Calais and PCS Union, the hearing to decide whether the Rwanda policy is lawful.

Demonstrators at a removal centre at Gatwick protest against plans to send migrants to Rwanda (Photo: PA Wire/Victoria Jones)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This is a pre-agreed Government policy.

“Convention doesn’t prevent or preclude government from seeking to fulfil that policy and that would include defending cases in court as required.”

In April, Home Secretary Priti Patel signed what she branded a “world-first” agreement to send migrants deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally to Rwanda.

The first deportation flight, due to take off in June, was grounded amid legal challenges.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, from Amnesty International UK, has urged the Government to re-think the “disastrous plan”, claiming it was “irresponsible and callous”, adding: “The UK government is so far removed from reality and lacking in humanity that they are not only destroying the asylum system but also people’s lives.”