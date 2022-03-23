Covid in Leeds: The Leeds areas where the infection rate has shot to more than 1,000
Leeds has seen a sharp rise in the number of Covid cases in recent weeks.
There were 4,958 new cases in the seven days to March 17, the latest available Government figures.
That's an infection rate of 620.7 new cases per 100,000 people, up 50.9 per cent from the previous week.
But infection rates vary across Leeds neighbourhoods and some areas have far higher infection rates.
These six Leeds neighbourhoods have the highest infection rates in the city at more than 1,000 new cases per 100,000 people.
Wetherby West
There were 81 new cases in Wetherby West in the seven day to March 17.
That's an infection rate of 1,215.7 - up 161.3 per cent from the previous week.
Horsforth West
There were 71 new cases in the Horsforth West neighbourhood.
That's an infection rate of 1,190 new cases per 100,000 people, a rise of 86.8 per cent from the previous week.
Woodlesford and Oulton
Woodlesford and Oulton recorded 86 new cases.
That's an infection rate of 1,140.4 - up 11.7 per cent from the previous week.
Colton, Austhorpe and Whitkirk
There were 59 new cases in Colton, Austhorpe and Whitkirk.
That's an infection rate of 1,099.3, a rise of 40.5 per cent from the previous week.
Chapel Allerton North
Chapel Allerton North recorded 75 new cases.
That's an infection rate of 1,098.7 - up 102.7 per cent from the previous week.
Roundhay Park and Slaid Hill
In Roundhay Park and Slaid Hill, there were 61 new cases.
That's an infection rate of 1,055.5 - 69.4 per cent up from the previous week.
