Each week, authorities in Leeds make final decisions on hundreds of planning applications - from tree felling to new developments with hundreds of new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications submitted to Leeds City Council are either approved, refused of withdrawn.

Below is a roundup of applications that have been decided on the week starting on Monday, May 12:

Demolition / determinations

Conversions / Change of use

Lawful development certificates

Extensions & home alterations

Non-residential / Public use

Listed buildings

Tree works

You can click on each application for more details.