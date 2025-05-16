Leeds planning application roundup: Housing changes, business conversions and tree felling decided
Each week, authorities in Leeds make final decisions on hundreds of planning applications - from tree felling to new developments with hundreds of new homes.
Below is a roundup of applications that have been decided on the week starting on Monday, May 12:
Demolition / determinations
Conversions / Change of use
- Basement and ground floor split to create 1 maisonette (C3) and 1 HMO (C4), 7 Richmond Mount, LS6 1DG
- Change of use: bottle shop to hot food takeaway, 18 New Market, Otley, LS21 3AE
- Fourth-floor storage to 8 flats, Quarry Court, Morley LS27 0BY
- Former Methodist Church into dwelling with detached garage, Woodlesford LS26 8RD
- Stables to dwelling (Class C3) with rear extension, Maple Grange, Otley LS21 3DW
- Office-to-warehouse use and extensions, Southgate Lighting, Drighlington, BD11 1JY
Lawful development certificates
- Rear dormer and rooflights, 10 Ibbetson Court, LS27 7TQ
- Existing conservatory, Woodlands View Farm, Pudsey LS28 8JF
- Existing use as HMO, 10 Ash Gardens, Headingley LS6 3LD
- Garage conversion to living space, 2 Oswald Close, Guiseley LS20 8QL
- Change of use to HMO, 30 Astley Lane, Swillington LS26 8UD
- Conservatory to extension, 36 Fulneck Court, Pudsey LS28 8SB
Extensions & home alterations
Non-residential / Public use
Listed buildings
Tree works
