Leeds MP Stuart Andrew praised for wearing One Love armband during England vs Wales World Cup game in Qatar
An MP in Leeds has been praised for wearing a One Love armband during England’s game against Wales during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Sports minister Stuart Andrew was pictured inside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium wearing the One Love anti-discrimination armband and a rainbow tie during the group game clash between the two countries on Tuesday evening.
The openly gay Conservative frontbencher, who represents Pudsey, Horsforth & Aireborough, said it was "really unfair" that football's governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales wearing the armband at the 11th hour.
There was a great deal of controversy after seven European countries abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol in Qatar – where same sex relationships are illegal – after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions.
Speaking ahead of England’s 3-0 win over Wales, Mr Andrew told the Evening Standard: “I’m not going to shy away from who I am. Our message very much is that no one should have to hide who they are.”
He added: “It means a lot to me personally, means a lot to me as a minister and more broadly, means a lot to fans out there.
“It is pretty appalling that at the eleventh hour they were put in a position where they were told there would be sanctions against them. That’s put them in an impossible position.”
Fellow politicians from both sides took to social media to praise Mr Andrew’s decision. Nickie Aitkin wrote: “This is what a human rights protestor looks like. Actions speak louder than words. V proud of my colleague.”