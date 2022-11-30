Sports minister Stuart Andrew was pictured inside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium wearing the One Love anti-discrimination armband and a rainbow tie during the group game clash between the two countries on Tuesday evening.

The openly gay Conservative frontbencher, who represents Pudsey, Horsforth & Aireborough, said it was "really unfair" that football's governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales wearing the armband at the 11th hour.

There was a great deal of controversy after seven European countries abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol in Qatar – where same sex relationships are illegal – after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions.

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, during the FIFA World Cup match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. Picture: PA

Speaking ahead of England’s 3-0 win over Wales, Mr Andrew told the Evening Standard: “I’m not going to shy away from who I am. Our message very much is that no one should have to hide who they are.”

He added: “It means a lot to me personally, means a lot to me as a minister and more broadly, means a lot to fans out there.

“It is pretty appalling that at the eleventh hour they were put in a position where they were told there would be sanctions against them. That’s put them in an impossible position.”