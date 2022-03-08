Leeds MP Alex Sobel hits out at Government over lack of support for Ukrainian refugees

Mystery still surrounds whether councils have been given any guidance at all from Government on what support will be available to help accommodate refugees arriving from Ukraine.

Despite fighting in the country starting nearly two weeks ago, Leeds City Council has not responded to a request asking what instructions it has received from Government, while the Home Office was keen to point out it was a “complex situation”.

Leeds MP Alex Sobel.

Leeds Northwest MP Alex Sobel said: “We have seen time and again the lack of support from the Home Office for refugees and local authorities expected and willing to support them.

“After the fall of Kabul the Home Office just dumped Afghans in Hotels without telling councils and not even providing basic sanitary supplies like nappies. It seems they have learned nothing since then.”

During the summer of 2021, US and UK troops pulled out of Afghanistan, which was immediately followed by a government takeover by the Taliban – a violent fundamentalist religious group.

This caused thousands of Afghan citizens to flee the country, with many coming to the UK. However, it took several weeks for the Government to provide support for councils to help process and support refugees in their areas.

Refugees fleeing Ukraine in an attempt to get to the UK were reportedly met this week with a poster in Calais, telling them they had to visit visa centres in Brussles or Paris in order to claim their UK visas, with claims also made that only 50 visas had been distributed.

A government spokesman said: “Last week we announced a new sponsorship route which will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored to come to the UK.

“This is alongside our Ukraine Family Scheme, which has already seen thousands of people apply, as well as changes to visas so that people can stay in the UK safely.