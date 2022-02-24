'I say to the Ukrainians in this moment of agony, we are with you': Boris Johnson addresses nation as Russia invades Ukraine
Boris Johnson is set to address the nation this morning following a crisis meeting of senior ministers and officials on the next steps following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Prime Minister said Vladimir Putin had "chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction".
The meeting of the Cobra emergency committee follows a call between Mr Johnson and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during the night as Russia launched its assault.
"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps," he said.
"The UK and our allies will respond decisively."
Live updates: Boris Johnson to address nation as Russia invades Ukraine
Last updated: Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 12:22
The Prime Minister ended his address with a message to the British people
“I say to the British people, and all who have heard the threats from Putin against those who stand with Ukraine, we will, of course, do everything to keep our country safe.”
He added: “We will work with them, for however long it takes, to ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored.
“Because this act of wanton and reckless aggression is an attack not just on Ukraine, it’s an attack on democracy and freedom in eastern Europe, and around the world.
“This crisis is about the right of a free, sovereign, independent European people to choose their own future.
“That is a right that the UK will always defend.”
Boris Johnson’s message of support to the Ukrainian people
“I say to the Ukrainians in this moment of agony, we are with you. We are praying for you and your families, and we are on your side,” he said.
“If the months ahead are grim and the flame of freedom burns low, I know that it will blaze bright again in Ukraine.
“For all his bombs and tanks and missiles, I don’t believe the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free.”
Prime Minister says Russia’s attempts ‘must end in failure'
“Our mission is clear. Diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually, militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”
Boris Johnson pledges sanctions to ‘hobble’ Russian economy
“Today, in concert with our allies we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy. And to that end, we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics.”
Strong words from the Prime Minister
“We have Ukrainian friends in this country, neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy, and the right to choose its own destiny.
“We and the world cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.”
Boris Johnson is addressing the nation
“President Putin has unleashed war in our European continent. He’s attacked a friendly country without any provocation, and without any credible excuse. Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population.”
Leeds MPs react
A number of Leeds MPs including Leeds central MP Hilary Benn and Leeds North East MP Fabian Hamilton took to Twitter this morning to call for immediate government action.
Live feed from Kiev
Link to a live feed from Kiev, keeping you live and up-to-date with all the latest following Russia’s invasion overnight.
UK suspends all flights to Ukraine
PA Media are reporting that all flights between the UK and Ukraine have been suspended.
“Ukraine closed its airspace in the early hours of Thursday morning after Russia launched a major military assault.” PA said.
“The UK Foreign Office updated its travel advice to warn that British nationals in Ukraine ‘should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating.’”
Prime Minister promises sanctions
Boris Johnson has promised to respond “decisively” to the Russian attack - having previously had his initial package of sanctions criticised by senior Tories and opposition leaders.