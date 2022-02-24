“I say to the British people, and all who have heard the threats from Putin against those who stand with Ukraine, we will, of course, do everything to keep our country safe.”

He added: “We will work with them, for however long it takes, to ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored.

“Because this act of wanton and reckless aggression is an attack not just on Ukraine, it’s an attack on democracy and freedom in eastern Europe, and around the world.

“This crisis is about the right of a free, sovereign, independent European people to choose their own future.