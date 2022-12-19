The retrospective application for the ANPR cameras and associated signage at the McDonald’s in Killingbeck was submitted by the takeaway giants to Leeds City Council last week, despite the application saying that the cameras were installed in November 2019. It says that the cameras are “for the purpose of managing and enforcing parking at the site”.

The planning application also includes pictures of the cameras in use and a copy of the signage, which states that there is a 90 minute limit in the car park and that those that go over will receive a £100 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application comes after a number of residents complained that they were receiving notices of parking fines from the company that runs the cameras, UKPC, that stated that they had stayed in the car park for much longer than they had in reality.

The McDonald's in Killingbeck has had the ANPR cameras installed since 2019. Photo: Google

Ben Butler-Sutton received a notice after a 20 minute visit stating that he had spent over 14 hours in the car park, which was subsequently cancelled by UKPC after he appealed the fine.

After receiving the fine in October he took to social media to warn others, to which one resident posted: “(I) had to email their team and explain I wasn’t there that long and eventually they dropped the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"(I) don’t park in there because of it now. They need to fix it if it’s happening to other people too.”

To view the application by McDonald’s for the cameras or submit a comment click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad