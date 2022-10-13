Ben Butler-Sutton, 32, visited the McDonald’s in Killingbeck just before 6pm on September 30 and reckons he left around 20 minutes later with his Big Mac and McChicken Sandwich meal.

It came as some confusion then when he received a letter from the company that operates the restaurant’s ANPR cameras, UKPC, stating that they had registered him leaving at 8.22am the next morning.

Mr Butler-Sutton said: “I do enjoy an occasional McDonalds, and I know their drive thru can be slow, but it certainly wasn't 14 hours and 26 minutes.

"If anything, I was somewhat amused. I thought ‘what utter incompetence’ and ‘how many people have actually paid PCNs for presumably faulty ANPR cameras?’”

He said that he has raised an appeal with UKPC and is awaiting a response.

He said: “If UKPC ask for proof I wasn't there, my home CCTV system will prove I was at home between the stated times.”

He took to social media to warn others, writing: “Watch out for these, their cameras must be broken.”

He added: “I like to expose incompetence, bad driving and general stupidity - this is like Christmas”

Others responded saying that they had had similar experiences, with one person writing: “(I) had to email their team and explain I wasn’t there that long and eventually they dropped the charge.

"(I) don’t park in there because of it now. They need to fix it if it’s happening to other people too.”