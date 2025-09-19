As another week comes to a close, we review the public notices published for Leeds residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From fast-food restaurant openings to upcoming road closures, public notices are aimed at letting residents know what’s happening in their local area.

Below, we’ve rounded up three notices and applications which may affect or be of interest in your local area:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new flagship site on Boar Lane is the third German Doner Kebab restaurant in Leeds. | Google/Submit

German Doner Kebab, 60 Boar Lane - New Premises Licence

The fast food favourite is celebrating a massive milestone by opening its 150th UK restaurant - and third in Leeds - on Boar Lane. Ahead of the opening in October, the chain has submitted its premises licence application.

The application includes plans for “licensable activities” from 11pm to 5am, seven days a week.For full details, including opening hours, and to view a copy of the application, contact Entertainment Licensing on 0113 378 5029 or email [email protected]

Osmondthorpe / Wetherby / Methley / Hunslet - Temporary Traffic & Footpath Orders

Leeds City Council has announced a series of temporary traffic and footpath orders taking effect from October. These include restrictions on Cavendish Street, St Andrew’s Street, Horsefair in Wetherby, and Call Lane.

During these periods, road closures and suspended parking may be in place, with diversions provided where necessary.

The full list of traffic order notices is available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Himalayan Essence, 58B Main Street, Garforth - New Premises Licence

Notice has been given that Himalayan Hub have made an application for the grant of a premises licence for the sale of alcohol at Himalayan Essence, an Indian restaurant on Main Street. The notice was issued on September 16, 2025.

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].