Churchill Living has drawn up plans for 29 flats and a detached cottage on the former Ashfield Works site in Otley.

Homes for elderly people could be built on a former industrial site in Leeds if plans can be agreed with the council.

Churchill Living has drawn up plans for 29 flats and a detached cottage on the former Ashfield Works site in Otley.

The development would tackle a shortage of homes designed to help elderly people live independently, Churchill said.

A design report said: “There are still far too few suitable new homes being delivered, and many older people are living in homes which are unable to meet their changing needs.

“For far too many people the decision to move home in later life is precipitated by a crisis in their existing home.”

Leeds City Council is considering a planning application for the development, which could house around 80 people.

The project would have to be in keeping with Otley Conservation Area, which contains around 200 listed building, the report said.

It said: “There is an opportunity to bring a neglected brownfield site back to life after some years laying as vacant land.

“Any renovations or new builds should follow design principles that maintain the historical appearance and character of the area.”

The development would include a mobility scooter store with electric vehicle charging points.

Homes would be designed to help people live with physical disabilities and mental health problems.

The report said: “It provides an age-friendly environment that helps to address the onset or increase of mobility problems.

“The companionship and community spirit in retirement housing can help reduce feelings of isolation, loneliness and depression.”