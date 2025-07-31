Office blocks and hundreds of flats could be built on a former banking site after plans were approved by the council.

Permission was sought to redevelop part of Water Lane in Holbeck, previously occupied by Lloyds Banking Group.

Leeds City Council has given consent for two office blocks of 11 and nine storeys, both with ground floor retail space which could be used for bars and restaurants.

Developer South Side Leeds Ltd also proposed up to 600 apartments and a hotel under longer-term plans for the site.

A CGI of what the new Water Lane development could look like. Picture via design report by DLA Architecture. | DLA Architecture

Existing buildings would be demolished to make way for the scheme near Bridgewater Place.

A design report said the scheme aimed to “stitch back together the urban fabric of the area to create a strong sense of place with a high quality public realm.”

The project is part of a larger site allocated for offices and housing under council planning policy.

The council gave full planning permission for the two office blocks.

Outline permission, which gives planning consent in principle, was granted for the apartments and hotel.

Further details on the outline part of the development will be considered by the authority.

The report by DLA Architecture said: “The creation of a high quality, mixed-use development set within a vibrant new public realm is at the heart of these proposals, creating a new destination for the city centre with strong brand identity.”

A council planning officer’s report said objections were raised over the impact of the scheme on people living nearby.

Concerns included overcrowding and possible traffic congestion.

The council report said: “The development is intended to provide a mix of uses which may provide for both employment and also supporting uses which may include food and drink establishments.”