Leeds City Council looks set to balance its budget after savings of almost £64m were needed this financial year.

Building closures, job losses and parking charges are among measures being taken by the cash-strapped City Council.

The authority expects to break even at the end of 2024/25 after financial reserves were used to help plug a £63.9m gap.

Households are facing a 4.99 council tax rise this year as the authority draws up further savings of more than £100m.

Leeds City Council expects to break even at the end of 2024/25. | Tony Johnson

Deputy council leader Debra Coupar thanked staff for their efforts to cut costs at a scrutiny board meeting on Monday (April 28).

She said: “It is remarkable, if you really stop and think about it. Sixty-odd million will be delivered during a very difficult year.

“I just want to thank everyone involved in that process.”

Coun Coupar, Labour’s executive member for resources, said the current savings followed 14 years of reductions in council funding.

She said: “It has not been easy and we know we have still got more to do.”

The Strategy and Resources scrutiny board was told a three-year finance settlement was expected from central government.

While the overall amount of funding for councils was not expected to increase, Leeds could benefit from changes to the way the cash is distributed.

Labour councillor Asghar Khan, chairing the meeting, asked about the impact of US president Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

Finance director Victoria Bradshaw said measures to protect against possible price rises could include the bulk-buying of energy for the following winter.

She said: “We are monitoring the national and international position.”

National funding shortages have seen some councils issue statutory Section 114 notices, effectively declaring themselves bankrupt.

A report to the meeting said Leeds faced a delay in meeting some £13m of this year’s savings, mainly in children’s social care.

It said: “This current and future financial climate for local government represents a significant risk to Leeds City Council’s priorities and ambitions.”