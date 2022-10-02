The local authority announced earlier this month it was spending £125,000 on looking at the business case, though the money will be reclaimed from a regional West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) fund.

But Guiseley’s two Conservative councillors, Paul Wadsworth and Paul Alderson, have called for the plans to be scrapped, with both claiming the multi-storey is unnecessary in a post-pandemic world.

The proposals, first mooted in 2018, would see a multi-storey developed on the existing car park on Netherfield Road, close to Guiseley’s train station.

The current car park in Netherfield Road.

But the council insists it will take views from the community on board before making a final decision on the plans.

Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure said: “We understand the strength of feeling around this proposed project and have carefully listened to the feedback received as part of the extensive consolation.

“This WYCA-led scheme is to look at the feasibility of installing a car park.

“No decision has been made on any construction and no decision will be made without the careful consideration of the local feeling.”

Councillor Hayden promised that no further cash would be spent on developing the proposals until a review of all current WYCA-funded projects is complete and there has been further consultation with local councillors.