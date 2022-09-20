As part of a £1bn transport fund for West Yorkshire – Leeds City Council has been approached by regional leaders over the possibility of increasing capacity in the city’s rail stations.

And, according to a decision notice signed by Leeds City Council officers, £125,000 will be spent by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) on an outline business case, looking into the feasibility of building a car park with several floors at Netherfield Road.

A report by Leeds City Council officers was made into the possibility of car park extensions in suburban rail stations.

The current Netherfield Road car park site, complete with the clock tower.

It stated: “These have been identified to enhance connectivity to, from and within West Yorkshire. It is essential that a pipeline of schemes is developed ready for delivery in order to effectively utilise funding.

“One of the pipeline schemes which is a proposed multi-storey car park on Netherfield Road in Guiseley. Feasibility options have been worked up and following an appraisal of these options a preferred option has been chosen to be taken forwards.”

It added that previous work into the site, published in 2018, said an “acceptable design solution” had to be created to secure planning approval. With this in mind, planners say they now want to produce an “outline business case” for the plans.

The additional cost for this is expected to be £125,000, which is set to be paid for by WYCA.

Planning officers added the reasons for the additional funding were due to a “more complex design” being needed.

It was not made clear in the report what would happen to the clock tower currently on the Netherfield Road car park site.

Leeds City Council officers claim the car park improvements are expected to “deliver more localised benefits” as a result of improved access to the rail network.

The report added: “The overall programme is designed to support sustainable employment growth in the main urban centres and will particularly benefit commuters, but also support more travel into the urban centres by rail.”