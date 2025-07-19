A £19.5m budget overspend has been predicted as the council struggles with the rising cost of caring for vulnerable people.

Leeds City Council’s financial difficulties look set to continue after the publication of its latest budget forecast.

The authority already needed to save more than £100m this year, and previously announced new parking charges, building closures and job cuts.

Latest figures show the two departments running adult social care and children’s services both expect to be £9.2m over budget by end of 2025/26.

A report to the council’s executive board said a freeze on non-essential spending, recruitment and staff overtime would continue.

Leeds City Council is on track to go nearly £20m over its budget. | National World

It said: “This current and future financial climate for local government continues to represent a significant risk to Leeds City Council’s priorities and ambitions.”

The report said £107.4m in required savings for 2025/26 included some budget cuts rolled over from last year.

Conservative group leader Alan Lamb said: “It’s like groundhog day isn’t it?”

Coun Lamb asked whether the forecast for the children and families budget was a true reflection of the overspend. He said: “Or is this going to get worse as we go on?”

Julie Longworth, director of children and families, said costs would be reduced with the introduction of more care places in the city, reducing the need for costly external placements.

She said: “We do have less children coming into care and that is all about effective early intervention.

“No other local authority is expanding in-house provision at the rate in Leeds.”

The report shows a £6.4m shortfall in this year’s adult social care budget.

The council was having to pay more because fewer people had enough savings and assets to be required to fund their own care.

Coun Lamb asked whether reliable financial data was being used to set the council’s annual budgets.

Victoria Bradshaw, assistant chief executive for finance, said: “Things are changing very quickly. It’s really difficult when you try to forecast.

“Every local authority is experiencing the same. This isn’t unique to Leeds.”