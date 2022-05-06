Follow our live blog below for the latest news from the count at Leeds First Direct Arena and refresh the page for updates.
Leeds local election results live: Every councillor elected in 2022 vote as count takes place
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:17
Quick recap
A total of 18 seats have been declared so far.
Labour have a net loss of one, after winning Farnley & Wortley, but losing Middleton Park and Hunslet & Riverside.
Zero change for the Tories, who have not yet lost or gained any seats.
SDP gain a new seat, while Greens have one win and one loss.
A few Lib Dem seats are up this afternoon, so it’s worth keeping an eye on those, while a slim Labour majority in Ardsley & Robin Hood is also under the spotlight.
Counting resumes
After a short break, counting has resumed on the second half of the seats. Ones to look out for here are Ardsley & Robin Hood, Weetwood and Guiseley & Rawdon. Watch this space!
Winning Farnley & Wortley candidate
Labour candidate Mark Sewards won Farnley & Wortley from Ann Blackburn, who had held the seat for the greens for the past two decades.
He said: “I am so delighted to represent my home ward. Trust is obviously earned, but I would like to tell the people who voted for me I will not let them down.
“Keir Starmer has done a tremendous job turning the Labour Party around in a short time with the hand he’s been dealt.”
He added the first priority for the ward was to improve Western Flatts Park.
Video update from yours truly
Winning Middleton SDP candidate says he will “get the basics right” for the area
Wayne Dixon became the SDP’s first Leeds city councillor since the early 80s after winning the Middleton Park seat from Labour.
He said: “We are the same party we were in the 1980s, but we had a relaunch in 2018 and now have thousands of members across the country.
“I will do work I promised to do - I will push for investment in the area.
“I think people are starting to think outside of the box when it comes to the two main parties.”
Some less exciting results now...
Labour holds in Kippax and Methley, while Tories hold onto Alwoodley and Calverley & Farsley.
Labour Holds
Couple more results filtering through now, as Labour hold the Armley and Moortown seats.
Shocks in south Leeds
Couple of terrible results for Labour, as Greens gain Hunslet & Riverside from long-serving councillor Liz Nash, and The SDP - yes, the SDP - winning Middleton Park from Labour.
Early results look good for Labour
Three seats have just announced, with Labour Holding Gipton & Harehills and Headingley & Hyde Park. The big shock was in Farnley & Wortley, where Labour’s Mark Sewards won the seat from long-serving Green councillor Ann Blackburn.
Tory concerns
Leader of Leeds tories Andrew Carter said his Calverley and Farsley seat is going to be “close”. He said the big issue on the doorstep was the cost of living crisis, and that people were “sick of hearing about partygate”.