Leeds Bradford Airport's rule breach was 'disgraceful' campaigners say in response to council investigation

Leeds City Council issued a planning enforcement notice against the airport on Tuesday, after an investigation that lasted almost eight months. The local authority said that the airport had run 747 more flights at night than they were permitted to across the summer holiday season in 2022.

Now, the Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport, whose claims last year led to the investigation, have welcomed the verdict, but branded the airport’s behaviour “disgraceful”. The airport’s chief executive had earlier issued an apology for the breach and added that this year’s summer schedules have “already been adjusted” to ensure it cannot happen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the chair of the action group, Chris Foren, said: “Last year, we told the council that we believed there had been over 600 more flights than allowed at night from the airport during the 2022 summer season. It turns out there were actually 747 over the limit. We’re pleased that the council has accepted our complaint and is taking enforcement action.

Airport bosses have since apologised for the rule breach. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“Sadly, the council has no power to impose a fine but the breach of condition notice is important. It should mean the airport doesn’t break the night flight rules again this summer. That’s good news for local people and for the environment.”

Andy Tait, a group member who lives near the airport, said that each additional flight resulted in “more air pollution” and “more damage” to the climate. He added: “It’s disgraceful that Leeds Bradford Airport just ignored rules that its own bosses signed up to. Night flights are strictly limited by a planning condition for a good reason – medical research has repeatedly shown that noise, especially at night, is linked to mental and physical health problems.

“I don’t begrudge anyone their annual holiday but there has to be a limit on the amount of flying at night and the airport has to stick to that limit. No-one is above the law so it’s good news that the council has taken action to enforce its own rules.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued earlier on Tuesday, the airport’s chief executive Vincent Hodder “sincerely apologised” for the breach. He added: “I want to reassure our local communities that actions have been taken quickly to address the problems that led to this error. These new controls, alongside our continued collaboration with Leeds City Council, will ensure that the airport will operate within the terms of its planning consent.