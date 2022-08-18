Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers at the airport were set to walk-out on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week following a dispute over pay.

The union had been balloting its members on a final to strike, with a decision expected by the end of this week.

However, following today’s eleventh-hour pay offer, the strike has been called off to ensure GMB has time to consult with its members over the proposals.

Planes lined up at Leeds Bradford International Airport.

GMB negotiator Joe Wheatley said: “Following a number of commitments put forward by Leeds Bradford bosses to improve pay, we now need to fully consult with our members working in security at the airport.

“The GMB strike committee has agreed to suspend next week’s planned strike action to give us the facility, time and space to consider the new, improved offer with our members.”

A spokesperson at LBA said: “Our colleagues are at the forefront of LBA and we recognise their hard work and significant contributions.

"We are pleased to have worked closely and constructively with GMB to make progress towards an agreement. We’re committed to providing a quality service for our passengers and today is a positive step towards a conclusive agreement with the union and our staff.”