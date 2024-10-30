New plans for a battery energy storage facility on green belt land near a Leeds village have been resubmitted to the council after being refused last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harmony LS Limited lodged the updated plans on October 8, 2024, including an amended application for a lithium battery storage facility on arable land between Ledston and Allerton Bywater, off Newton Lane and bordering Barnsdale Road to the west.

In a planning statement, the applicant wrote: "The development will be operated by Harmony LS Limited (hereafter Harmony Energy) who are one of the UK’s leading developers, owners and operators of utility-scale battery energy storage systems, with 12 operation sites across the UK and a further 4 under construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans have been submitted for a new battery storage facility in Ledston and Allerton Bywater. | Google/Getty Images

"Their innovative approach to technology means that they were the first company to operate a 2-hour battery duration system in the UK and have recently energised the largest BESS site in Europe, at Cottingham, Hull using Tesla Megapack technology."

Leeds City Council’s planning committee refused a previous battery storage facility proposal in November 2023, citing concerns about encroachment on greenbelt land. The plans also faced strong opposition from residents, with over 900 objections received.

The plans along with similar plans in neighbouring areas prompted the creation of the campaign group Save Our Villages, which continues to oppose the newly resubmitted application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refusing the original plans on November 22 last year, Leeds City Council's planning committee wrote that the development would not safeguard the countryside from encroachment, which would "prejudice one of the five purposes which green belts serve".

The report added that the facility would be in "serious conflict" with the use and interests of protecting the agricultural land and having an impact on nearby Grade II Listed heritage sites.

As of October 30, 2024, the new plans have received 147 public comments, with further comments open until November 22.

Yorkshire Evening Post has reached out to Save Our Villages for a comment.