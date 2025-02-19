Indigo Blu: Plans submitted to convert two office floors near Leeds' Crown Point into apartments
Indigo Blu is an easily recognisable building located at the corner of Hunslet Lane and Crown Point Road in the South Bank area of Leeds.
The building contains offices on the ground and first floors, while the second to the eighth floors consist of residential apartments.
On January 20, 2025, MMR Homes submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council, seeking to convert the ground and first-floor offices into seven new apartments.
The proposal includes transforming these two floors into a total of seven dwellings: four one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom apartments.
In the application, agent Zerum wrote on behalf of the applicant: "Given the sustainable site’s city centre location, it is considered that the site occupies a highly sustainable location that is accessible by a range of modes, with the centre of Leeds being accessible within a 2km walking distance from the site.
"A large number of facilities and amenities are available including supermarkets, bars, cafes, gyms, dentists and doctors."
Zerum also pointed out that in regards to site access, the property benefits from existing access points, and no changes to the current access off Crown Point Road are proposed.
Any comments on the proposed scheme are to be submitted to Leeds City Council by Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
