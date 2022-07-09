Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns was filmed attending Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation speech on Thursday, shouting and showing her middle finger to members of the public.

But Ms Jenkyns, who has since been appointed as a minister at the Department for Education, took to social media, describing the crowd stood outside the Downing Street gates as a "baying mob", adding she had reached the "end of her tether" after receiving seven death threats in the last four years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement, posted by her twitter profile, read: "On Thursday afternoon I went to Downing Street to watch the Prime Minister's resignation speech. A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in as is sadly all too common.

"After receiving huge amounts of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the last four years. Two of which have been in recent weeks and are currently being investigated by the police, I had reached the end of my tether.

"I responded and stood up for myself. Just why should anyone have to put up with this sort of treatment.

"I should have shown more composure but am only human."

Jenkyns was also filmed shouting at the crowd, with what appeared to be the words: "Those who laugh last laugh longest. You'll see."

Ms Jenkyns was appointed on Friday as parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education, working under new education secretary James Cleverley.

She has been MP for the Morley and Outwood constituency since the 2015 general election, when she famously won the seat from shadow education secretary Ed Balls.