HSBC Wetherby: Approval granted for four new homes at the site of former bank branch in Leeds town centre
The HSBC bank on North Street in Wetherby was one of the 114 branches that closed their doors to customers in July 2023.
At the time, HSBC said the decline in branch use was accelerated by the pandemic, with some branches seeing fewer than 250 customers a week.
Plans to convert the now vacant building into four new homes were lodged with Leeds City Council in September last year and were given the green light this week (January 21).
The plans include the construction of three two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat, varying in size from 65 square metres to 139 square metres, along with parking and cycle storage.
Externally, the building will receive new windows and doors, roof lights and a terrace at first-floor level.
On recommending the application for approval, the chief planning officer wrote that the development would contribute modestly to Leeds' housing supply, meet housing standards and respect local heritage by presenting the character of the adjacent Grade II listed Manor House.
The report pointed out that while some of the units lack private outdoor spaces, shared amenities and the proximity to Wetherby town centre mitigate this, and that there were no objections to the plans by Wetherby Town Council.
The officer concluded: "On balance of the above, the proposal is considered to comply with relevant development plan policies.
"There is considered to be no harm to the character of the property, the Wetherby Conservation Area, nor to the setting or significance of the adjacent Grade II listed building.
"There will no unacceptable harm to amenity nor to highways, and inhabitants have sufficient space, outlook, and access to the facilities and amenities of Wetherby town centre."
