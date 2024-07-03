Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former bank in a Leeds market town could be transformed into a shop and flats if new plans are approved.

The former HSBC bank on Church Street in Pudsey closed for good in 2020, and its premises has stood empty since.

The former HSBC bank in Pudsey could be transformed into flats and a residential unit. | Google

The bank previously occupied the ground floor with offices on the first floor, while the remaining upper floors currently consist of three flats.

If approved, Mr Abbas would transform the unused space into five additional one-bedroom flats as well as a retail unit on the ground floor.

A design and access statement on the plans said: “Given the existing residential use the development would result in five additional dwellings and a retail store at ground floor it is not considered that there would be any undue harm to infrastructure or the character and appearance of the immediate area.”

It added that the existing exterior of the building would not be “significantly altered”, with the exception of a new door and window and a billboard on Robin Street.