HSBC Pudsey: Retail unit and flats proposed for former Leeds market town bank branch
The former HSBC bank on Church Street in Pudsey closed for good in 2020, and its premises has stood empty since.
But a new planning application submitted to Leeds City Council by Mr Mohammed Abbas outlines plans to convert the building into retail and residential units.
The bank previously occupied the ground floor with offices on the first floor, while the remaining upper floors currently consist of three flats.
If approved, Mr Abbas would transform the unused space into five additional one-bedroom flats as well as a retail unit on the ground floor.
A design and access statement on the plans said: “Given the existing residential use the development would result in five additional dwellings and a retail store at ground floor it is not considered that there would be any undue harm to infrastructure or the character and appearance of the immediate area.”
It added that the existing exterior of the building would not be “significantly altered”, with the exception of a new door and window and a billboard on Robin Street.
Consultation is set to begin on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, with any comments to be submitted by Friday, August 9, 2024.
