How people in Leeds can get the £150 disability allowance announced by Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak bowed to pressure on Thursday to unveil £15billion of measures to tackle the impact of soaring inflation, which has reached a 40-year high.

The announcement included a £650 one-off payment for those on means-tested benefits and a one-off payment of £150 for those on certain disability benefits.

The Chancellor acknowledged that high inflation is causing “acute distress” for people in the country, telling MPs: “I know they are worried, I know people are struggling.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak making a statement in the House of Commons, London, on the cost of living crisis (Photo: House of Commons)

The typical annual household energy bill is forecast to rise by more than £800 in October, according to the industry regulator Ofgem.

Who is entitled to the £150 disability benefit?

Around six million people across the UK who receive the following disability benefits will receive a one-off payment of £150 in September:

- Disability Living Allowance

- Personal Independence Payment

- Attendance Allowance

- Scottish Disability Benefits

- Armed Forces Independence Payment

- Constant Attendance Allowance

- War Pension Mobility Supplement

Claimants must be in receipt of, or have begun an eventually successful claim for, one of these benefits as of May 25, 2022, to be eligible for this additional payment.

Will it affect my other benefits?

For the many disability benefit recipients who receive means tested benefits, this £150 will come on top of the £650 they will receive separately.

These payments will be exempt from tax, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.