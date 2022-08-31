Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many train services have encountered disruption due to rail strikes over the summer, with more yet to come.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) has organised a strike that will take place in September.

With rail strikes occurring back in July and August of 2022, they are currently showing no signs of stopping as unions and corporate leaders fail to reach amicable agreements.

We’ve put together this piece to explain not only when the strikes will occur, but also why they are continuing to happen across the country.

When will the train strikes come into effect?

The TSSA’s rail strikes will become effective at midday on Monday, September 26.

The strike will encompass many of the UK’s major rail companies, including Network Rail.

The strike will last for 24 hours, coming to an end at midday on Tuesday, September 27.

Despite this, that doesn’t mean that services will be running as normal immediately before and after these times - disruption is expected to last throughout both of the two days.

Why are rail workers striking?

Rail workers are protesting over pay, working conditions and job cuts.

Transport Secretary Grant Schapps has criticised the train strikes throughout the summer, accusing unions of causing “lasting damage”.

In response, TSSA union leader, Manuel Cortes, said: “The dead hand of Grant Shapps is sadly stopping train operating companies from making a revised, meaningful offer.

“Frankly, he either sits across the negotiating table with our union or gets out of the way to allow railway bosses to freely negotiate with us, as they have done in the past.

“The reason for the current impasse lies squarely at Shapps’ door and passengers are paying a high price for his incompetence and intransigence.

“I welcome the fact that negotiations are ongoing with Network Rail and the gap towards a resolution is narrowing. Time will tell whether a deal can be done to avert our next strike.”

A spokesperson for the DfT said: “For the eighth time this summer, union leaders are choosing self-defeating strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members’ livelihoods.