Council chiefs said the decision to cancel the six annual events had been taken due to significant budget pressures faced by the authority and the current cost of living pressures on local residents which are having a significant impact on the council’s demand for services and support.

In addition, they point to an increase in the cost of electricity, gas and fuel and given the costs associated with restarting bonfires this year would be in excess of £200,000, they say the decision to cancel the displays has been taken due to the need to identify any non-essential spend.

Council chiefs said the decision to cancel the six annual events had been taken due to significant budget pressures. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Coun Cohen has now called on them to rethink the decision.

“Put simply this is an important celebration that many look forward to over the summer. There are important safety considerations here that I am worried have not been given the due consideration they deserve,” he said.

“Well-organised, marshalled events put on by professionals should be inherently safer, not to mention more spectacular, than back-garden ones. With the cancellations, there is also the potential for additional, and frankly unnecessary, pressures on the emergency services having to attend many small incidents.”

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said it wasn’t a decision taken lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It is obviously very disappointing for residents that bonfire and firework events cannot restart this year, however the council must work hard on cutting all non-essential spend in the current financial climate.”

YEP readers took to social media following news of the cancellation with many expressing their disappointment.

Pete Schofield said: “It's sad really. I remember going to bonfire night at Roundhay when I was a kid. Everyone came together, it was a really nice atmosphere and it lifted everyone up.”

John Birrane said: “This is such a shame. People need something to look forward to in these depressing times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile another user, Dawn Emery, joked that Christmas would be cancelled next.