Plans for 230 homes in an empty city centre building have been given approval by the council.

Permission was sought to convert the upper floors of 42 The Headrow into studio flats with shared kitchens and work spaces.

The ten-storey building on the corner with Albion Street has been vacant since being vacated by Direct Line in 2021.

The flats plan for the ex-Direct Line building were approved by Leeds City Council. | Google/National World

The council’s City Plans panel was told the ‘co-living’ spaces were designed for recent graduates and and workers who need short-term rentals.

Panel member Dan Cohen, Conservative councillor for Alwoodley, said: “This is a model we see around the world.

“Personally I think it’s a good development and I’m prepared to support it.”

Asghar Khan, Burmantofts and Richmond Hill Labour councillor, said the scheme should increase footfall for nearby businesses.

He said: “It will enhance the area. I do welcome this development.”

The development would include a gym, lounge areas, a library and laundry facilities.

Roof garden spaces were planned for the fourth and 10th floors of the red brick building.

The report said: “The existing retail and commercial units would be retained at ground floor maintaining an active frontage at this level of the building.”

A legal agreement with the developer includes a £2.4m contribution to affordable housing in the city, along with payments towards traffic measures.

The panel heard there were concerns about traffic congestion and parking problems on nearby Wormald Row, near the St John’s Centre.

But change of use of the building, proposed by Watkin Jones Group and Direct Line, was unanimously allowed to proceed by panel members at a meeting on Thursday (Nov 7).

It means the application is delegated to the council’s chief planning officer for approval, subject to conditions.