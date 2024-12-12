Plans have been lodged to transform a former Indian restaurant in Leeds into a new veterinary clinic.

Leeds City Council has received a full planning application from Claywood Construction Ltd, outlining a change of use and a range of associated works for the now-closed The Prachee in Guiseley.

Located at 6 Bradford Road, the building has previously been subject to various proposals, including plans for a “bar and golf simulator centre”, which was rejected in July 2024.

Claywood Construction Ltd is hoping to transform The Prachee on Bradford Road in Guiseley into a veterinary clinic.

This latest proposal envisions a complete overhaul of the vacant building, with the addition of an extension to the rear and significant alterations to the roof. The current structure would be replaced with a flat roof to accommodate the requirements of the veterinary clinic.

According to submitted drawings, the ground floor would be reconfigured to house essential facilities, including a waiting room with a reception area to the front, four consultation rooms, two operating theatres and dedicated wards for cats and dogs. The facility would also feature dental, X-ray and lab rooms at the rear of the clinic.

On the upper floor, drawings reveal a dedicated staff room, meeting rooms, a shower room and administrative offices.

Members of the public are invited to submit their comments on the proposed plans to Leeds City Council by Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and can be submitted via the Public Access portal.