A well-known Leeds charity has lodged plans to open a new community space for young women and girls in Harehills.

Getaway Girls, based in Seacroft, has submitted an application to Leeds City Council to convert a residential property at 165 Roundhay Road into a dedicated hub for females aged 11 to 25.

The proposed centre would offer a welcoming space for a range of support services, including creative activities, counselling, and one-to-one sessions, all aimed at building confidence and life skills.

Getaway Girls is hoping to take over a property on 165 Roundhay Road.placeholder image
Getaway Girls is hoping to take over a property on 165 Roundhay Road. | National World/Google

According to planning documents, most of the changes to the building will be internal. However, the charity is also seeking to install a new timber-style front door, a disabled access ramp, and carry out structural improvements to the rear. An existing outbuilding could be demolished to create additional parking.

Getaway Girls has been a fixture in the city for over 30 years, supporting more than 13,500 young women across Leeds. The charity, which operates out of Brookland Street in Seacroft, has won awards for its work empowering girls through resilience-building and skills development.

The public has until Friday, May 23, 2025, to comment on the proposals via the council’s planning portal.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted Getaway Girls for further comment.

