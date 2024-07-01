General Election 2024: Here are the times Leeds constituencies are set to declare results - timings in full
It follows six long weeks of campaigning, with candidates from across the political spectrum canvassing for votes.
People in Leeds will have to wait until at least 3.30am for the first constituency in the city to declare.
But there will be an idea of how the national picture will look at 10pm, when the result of the exit poll is announced, soon after polls close on Thursday (July 4).
With counting expected to continue long into the early hours of Friday morning, here is when each of the results in Leeds is expected -
When results are expected in Leeds
Leeds Central and Headingley - 3.30am
Leeds East - 3.30am
Leeds North East - 3.30am
Leeds North West - 3.30am
Leeds South - 3.30am
Leeds South West and Morley - 3.30am
Leeds West and Pudsey - 3.30am
Wakefield and Rothwell - 4am
Wetherby and Easingwold - 5.45am
