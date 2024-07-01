Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In just a matter of days, people in Leeds will head to the polls to cast their votes in this year's general election - and the results in each of the constituencies will be announced overnight.

It follows six long weeks of campaigning, with candidates from across the political spectrum canvassing for votes.

Voters will head to the polls on July 4. | James Hardisty

People in Leeds will have to wait until at least 3.30am for the first constituency in the city to declare.

But there will be an idea of how the national picture will look at 10pm, when the result of the exit poll is announced, soon after polls close on Thursday (July 4).

With counting expected to continue long into the early hours of Friday morning, here is when each of the results in Leeds is expected -

When results are expected in Leeds

Leeds Central and Headingley - 3.30am

Leeds East - 3.30am

Leeds North East - 3.30am

Leeds North West - 3.30am

Leeds South - 3.30am

Leeds South West and Morley - 3.30am

Leeds West and Pudsey - 3.30am

Wakefield and Rothwell - 4am