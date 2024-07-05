Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dame Andrea Jenkyns has been ousted from her parliamentary seat in a result likely to be the biggest election upset in Leeds.

The Conservative politician and staunch Brexiteer was toppled by Labour’s Mark Sewards, who took the Leeds South West and Morley seat.

Conservative Andrea Jenkyns. | Tony Johnson

Mrs Jenkyns, who has been an MP in Morley for the last nine years, gave a speech after the result was announced at the John Charles Centre for Sport at 4am this morning (July 5).

Celebrations erupted as Mr Sewards, a maths teacher and a member of Leeds City Council, was declared the winner.

In a poll this week, YouGov predicted that Mr Sewards would take the seat from the Tories.

Mrs Jenkyns previously told the YEP that she had considered leaving politics over an abusive email that was targeted at her seven-year-old son, which she said was the latest in a series of incidents.

She took the Morley seat from the former Shadow Chancellor and Labour MP Ed Balls in 2015.