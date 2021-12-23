Garforth residents risk fines for parking on own street as Leeds City Council refuse to issue permits

People living on Ringway can no longer park on the road between 8am and 10am and 2pm to 4pm after the council imposed parking restrictions and refused to give parking permits to residents.

Some residents are parking a few streets away while others are parking on their own lawns to avoid getting ticketed.

Caption:Phil Roche (left) and Chris Smith on Ringway in Garforth where new parking restrictions have been imposed. Photo:Gary Longbottom

Residents say the ban was introduced over parking problems linked to Garforth Academy.

They say the road gets busy with sixth formers parking and with parents dropping off and collecting children from the school.

Residents say parking wardens are enforcing the restrictions.

Phil Roche, 70, said his sister Pauline Smith, 75, and her husband Chris, also 75, have created a driveway at their home on Ringway to avoid getting a ticket.

A sign on Ringway outlining the new parking restrictions. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

Mr Roche said: "So practically the council are telling these elderly individuals, and in certain cases ill and infirm residents, they will have to get out of bed before 8am to move their vehicles to find alternative parking, presumably to clog up adjoining areas and then they are able to bring their vehicles back after 10am; the same instruction between the afternoon hours

"It is just bureaucracy gone mad and very, very insensitive

"Surely permits should be afforded to these residents who have lived here for many years."

Mr Roche said a family member of one elderly resident visits three times a day and has to park on the grass verge.

He said: "She hasn't got the time to find a parking space elsewhere.

"One lady parks at her daughter's house a couple of streets away. It's an inconvenience to park a few streets away to get her car, which should be outside the house"

Mr Roche said the council had previously promised residents that permit parking would be put in place.

Mr Roche said: "I think it is appalling, particularly when they promised permit parking."

Pauline Smith said: "It's ridiculous. People are having to park on their lawns so they don't get tickets."

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The council has received a significant number of complaints in recent years about problematic parking at school drop off and collection times in this area.

"Rather than prevent parking all day or for long periods of the day an alternative was put forward and consulted upon.

"The proposals restricted parking in some locations and formalised the parking in other locations during the specific times of concern.

“Residents permit parking schemes are not used to resolve school related parking concerns because of the short term nature of these problems at the beginning and end of the school day and the exemptions used in these schemes.”