Leeds health chiefs urge caution this Christmas as city battles rising Omicron cases

Health officials in Leeds have issued further information and guidance today about how people can best protect themselves and their loved ones this festive season.

With the ongoing developments relating to the Omicron variant, Leeds City Council is urging people to follow the latest guidance and get a jab or a booster to ensure they can have a safe and enjoyable Christmas.

“Vaccines continue to be our best line of defence against the virus and we now know the booster dose offers the best protection against the Omicron variant." said Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health "It is crucial that everyone in Leeds gets their booster vaccine. It is never too late to get your first dose, these vaccines help to strengthen our protection.”

Covid-19 rates are rising rapidly across Leeds with the current rate at 498.9 per 100,000 (Tuesday, December 21), reflecting the national picture, with record daily cases reported in the last week.

This increasing trend of Covid-19 infection rates is expected to continue over the festive period.

The council is continuing to work closely with health partners at a local and national level to monitor the local position and manage outbreaks in line with national and local protocols.

"I want to reassure people in Leeds that we have good measures in place for dealing with COVID-19 and these are working well." said Victoria Eaton, Leeds City Council’s director of public health “We urge everyone to follow the latest advice, including maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces.

Further urging the public to be cautious and to avoid mixing with lots of people if they don’t have to Ms Eaton added: “If you are socialising, take a lateral flow test before you go out. If you have symptoms, no matter how mild, isolate and get a PCR test immediately. We can all play our part to keep Leeds safe over the festive season and beyond"

Everyone aged 18 and over is eligible for their booster vaccination three months after their second dose, which can be booked online via the NHS national booking system.